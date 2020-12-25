Bangladesh, India finalising first bilateral rice deal in 3 years

Bangladesh is finalising a purchase of 150,000 tonnes of rice from India’s NAFED, the New Delhi-based state agency told Reuters, in what would be the first such bilateral deal in three years after floods in Bangladesh sent local prices to a record high.

India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is offering a steep discount to supplies from rivals Thailand and Vietnam to cut its surplus after a bumper harvest.

“We are negotiating with Bangladesh,” said a spokesman for NAFED (the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd). “NAFED is in a position to supply up to 500,000 tonnes rice to Bangladesh.”