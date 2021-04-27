Bangladesh issues new tender to buy 50,000t wheat

Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is 6 May, they said.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in past months.

Bangladesh imports around 6 million tonnes of wheat annually, making it one of the world's biggest grain importers.

The country is importing rice and wheat to shore up its depleted reserves after repeated floods last year damaged its crops, sending local prices to record highs.