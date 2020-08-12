Bangladesh, Japan ink largest loan deal

Bangladesh and Japan have signed the largest-ever loan deal, amounting to US$ 3.2 billion, to help Bangladesh become a middle-income country and defeat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and ERD secretary Fatima Yasmin signed ‘exchange of notes” of the 41st Official Development Assistance (ODA) of Japan to Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Japan said it will continue to extend its support for the development of Bangladesh as the country is on its way to achieve the highest growth in Asia in this decade of the century.