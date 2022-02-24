Bangladesh likely to start importing electricity from Indian plant in November

As per the deals, Adani will set up the 1600 MW coal-fired power plant in Godda, Jharkhand of which the first unit will start commercial operation within 44 months and the second unit within 50 months.

Bangladesh will import electricity from the plant over a period of 25 years at a tariff of 8.612 US cents (Tk 6.890) per unit.

A Power Division document reveals that Bangladesh will pay about $23.87 billion, equivalent to Tk 1.9 trillion (1,909,75.607 crore), over the next 25 years to the Indian Adani Group to purchase the electricity from the plant.

As per the deadline set in the agreement, official sources said the Adani Group’s both the units were supposed to start commercial operation in 2020. But the Covid-19 situation forced the rescheduling of the deadline.

After missing the deadline of construction, the Adani Group was trying to start the operation of its 800 MW first unit on 16 December in 2021, as part of the commemoration of the Bangladesh’s Victory Day, said an official of the Indian conglomerate who cannot be identified as he is not authorized to speak to media.

“But the initiative was not successful because of the failure on both the sides—Adani Group and BPDB”, said the top official adding that neither the transmission line nor the plant was ready.