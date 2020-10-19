Bangladesh may cancel Nov LNG import tender after receiving expensive offers

Vitol submitted the lowest offer but it was still higher than the prices of LNG that Bangladesh pays under long-term contracts with Oman and higher than the price of an earlier spot cargo, said the officials.

Bangladesh imported 3.89 million tonnes of LNG in 2019 under its long-term contracts with Oman Trading International and Qatar gas, with price ranges of about $5.50 to $6 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

However, prices for spot cargoes, or shipments typically for next month delivery, are gaining on expectations that colder weather during the Northern Hemisphere winter will increase LNG demand for heating.

Spot LNG prices for Asia <LNG-AS> were estimated at $5.80 per mmBtu as of Friday, their highest in more than 11 months.

The November cargo was expected to be the second one Bangladesh would purchase in the spot market.