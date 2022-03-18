Bangladesh officials meet Assam Minister, export of methanol discussed

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary met with officials from Bangladesh and Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) in Guwahati to discuss the export of methanol and formaldehyde from the northeast state to Bangladesh.

The meeting was held between the officials from Bangladesh and APL in the presence of Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Patowary at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday.