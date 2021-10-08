Bangladesh pays record prices for two LNG cargoes for Oct: Sources

Bangladesh bought two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in October at record prices, two industry sources said on Friday, as low inventory in Europe boosts competition with Asia for supplies ahead of winter.

The south Asian nation bought one cargo from trader Vitol for delivery in mid-October at $35.89 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and another from Gunvor for late October delivery at $36.95 per mmBtu, said an official of state-run Petrobangla.