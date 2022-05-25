Bangladesh plans to import 1m tonnes of wheat from India

After receiving the letter from Indian companies, he said, “We are trying to make correspondence with seven to eight Indian Wheat export companies and to seek clearance from the Indian government.”

After the clearance from the Indian government, the negotiation on fixing import price will be held with the Indian government, he added.

The Food Minister further said although Bangladesh has a verbal agreement with India to import on an estimated amount of 10 lakh tonnes of wheat, but “now we have sent our total import demand officially”.