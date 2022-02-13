Local

Bangladesh safest, most transparent RMG maker in the world: BGMEA

Prothom Alo English Desk
BGMEA president Faruque Hassan with a delegation of Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) led by its president Zahir Uddin Babar at the BGMEA president’s office in Gulshan, DhakaUNB

Bangladesh has emerged as the safest and most transparent readymade garment (RMG) producer in the world, the apex trade body of the country’s apparel industry said Saturday, reports UNB.

This achievement came as a result of the firm determination, efforts and investment of entrepreneurs along with the support of stakeholders, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan said.

The industry is committed to continuing the safety momentum, said the BGMEA chief.

A delegation of the Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) led by its president Zahir Uddin Babar paid a courtesy visit to the BGMEA president at the latter’s office in Gulshan recently and discussed the issues.

BGMEA vice-president Shahidullah Azim was also present.

They had discussions about the current situation and different issues of the RMG industry – namely, its efforts and achievements in workplace safety over the past few years.

Faruque hoped that ESSAB would continue to play its role in cooperating with the industry in the area of workplace safety.

