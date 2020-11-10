Bangladesh scraps two more LNG import tenders over high prices

Bangladesh is cancelling two more tenders to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December, citing offers to supply the shipments were too high, two energy officials with the direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company sought two LNG cargoes of 138,000 cubic metres each for delivery next month through separate tenders, but offers from sole supplier Vitol for both cargoes were sharply higher than the prices that Bangladesh pays under long-term contracts.

State-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company, which is in charge of Bangladesh’s LNG imports, had earlier cancelled a tender for November delivery, again citing high prices.