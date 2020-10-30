Bangladesh seeks 2 LNG cargoes for December delivery

Bangladesh's state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in December through separate tenders, two industry sources said on Thursday.

It wants one cargo for delivery over 22-26 December in a tender closing on 3 November and another for 9-12 December in a tender closing on 2 November, they said.

The cargo for delivery over 9-12 December is a re-issue of a tender that was cancelled because of high offered prices, one of the sources said.