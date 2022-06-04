Bangladesh seeks preferential market access to the US

Rahman underscored business-to-business and people-to-people contacts as the key elements for enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington D.C. on Friday.

He reiterated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s earlier offer of dedicated Economic Zone for the US investors.

The adviser also encouraged the US Information and Technology (IT) companies to invest in the Hi-Tech Parks by taking advantage of the large pool of freelancers in Bangladesh.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam stated that continuity of coherent policies under the visionary leadership of Hasina was the key to Bangladesh’s tremendous socioeconomic progress during the past 13 years.