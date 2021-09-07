Bangladesh sees growth higher than China, Vietnam

China remains far ahead among of its competitors in readymade garment exports globally. Vietnam has snatched the second position from Bangladesh in a sudden move. Obviously, China and Vietnam RMG makers dominate in the US market. The two countries export RMG to the US more than two times Bangladesh does.

However, Bangladesh recently has left both China and Vietnam behind in terms of RMG export earnings.

In the first seven months this year, Bangladesh exported RMG worth $3.7 billion, equivalent to Tk 314.5 billion, to the US market. This export earning was 28.4 per cent higher than in the corresponding period of last year.

On the other hand, China exported RMG worth $9.13 billion with a periodical growth of 24.33 per cent while Vietnam embraced 16.43 per cent growth by exporting $ 8.07 billion-worth RMG to the US.