Bangladesh steps up rice imports to shore up depleted domestic stocks

Vietnamese rice exporters cut prices this week to match more competitive offers from top Asian hubs India and Thailand, while Bangladesh stepped up imports to shore up domestic stocks.

Vietnam's 5 per cent broken rice edged down to $505-$510 per tonne on Thursday from an over nine-year peak of $515-$520 per tonne last week.

Exporters have had to lower their offered prices following the decline in Thai and Indian rates, a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said.

"Importers are moving to India to buy 5 per cent broken rice, though they are still buying fragrant rice from Vietnam," the trader added.