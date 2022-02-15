Bangladesh stocks: Major sectors dip

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 379 issues traded, 221 declined, 112 advanced and 46 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.

A total number of 233,310 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 236.50 million securities.

The market capitalisation of the DSE dropped to Tk 5,645 billion on Tuesday, down from Tk 5,652 billion in the previous session.

Fortune Shoes, which lost 0.07 per cent, was the most traded stock with shares worth over Tk 2.53 billion changing hands, followed by Beximco (Tk 553), Rahima Food (Tk 354 million), Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 326 million) and Orion Pharma (Tk 276 million).

Apex Foods was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.96 per cent rise while Bangladesh National Insurance was the worst loser, losing 5.01 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed lower for the second straight day with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 102 points to settle at 20,602 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-shedding 62 points to close at 12,370.

Of the issues traded, 182 declined, 83 advanced and 35 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 9.91 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 310 million.