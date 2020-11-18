Bangladesh, Switzerland hold talks on trade and economic issues

The second meeting between the Inter-agency Committee of Bangladesh and Switzerland was held in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh formed the committee in September 2018 with the aim to review and address challenges of Swiss businesses and investors in Bangladesh, and to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

The first Inter-agency Committee meeting took place in April, 2019.

Commerce ministry secretary Md Jafar Uddin led the Bangladesh delegation while ambassador Erwin Bollinger, the Swiss Federal Council’s delegate for Trade Agreements and head of the Bilateral Economic Relations Division at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, led the Swiss delegation and joined the meeting via videoconference from Bern, Switzerland.