Bangladesh to double domestic rice procurement

Vietnamese rice export prices rose this week as supplies were thinned by floods and landslides, while logistical constraints slowed shipments out of India.

Vietnam's 5 per cent broken rice <RI-VNBKN5-P1> prices rose to $495 per tonne on Thursday from $485-$495 last week.

"Supplies are thin, while domestic demand is on the rise as millions of people in central Vietnam have been affected by a series of floods and landslides," a trader based in An Giang province said.

Vietnam's exports in the first 10 months of this year were forecast to have dropped 4 per cent from a year earlier to 5.29 million tonnes, government data showed.