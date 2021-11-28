Bangladesh to extend policy support for investment-friendly environment: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday invited investors of the world to come up with investment in Bangladesh, saying her country is ready to provide all policy support for creating investment-friendly environment.

“...We are committed to providing all policy support, including infrastructure, to create an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh,” she said.

She was addressing the opening ceremony of two-day International Investment Summit-2021, Bangladesh, in a city hotel, joining virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.

The prime minister expressed her hope that through this conference, investors will be able to learn more about the potential of Bangladesh.

She said new markets for Bangladeshi products will be created and Bangladesh will be able to attract the desired investment during the summit.