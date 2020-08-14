Bangladesh to import first spot LNG cargo next month

Bangladesh is set to import its first spot cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) late next month and is inviting offers from shortlisted companies it has signed agreements with, two energy officials told Reuters.

State-run Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company plans to issue a tender in the next few days and has informed 14 shortlisted companies it has signed sales and purchase agreements with on their eligibility to participate in the tender, a senior company official said.

"We will seek 138,000 cubic metres of lean LNG for end of September delivery," the official said, adding that only the 14 companies will be able to take part in the tender, which will be awarded to the lowest bidder.