Bangladesh will get more foreign direct investment: Finance minister

Bangladesh would get more foreign direct investment (FDI) in the coming days since the country is a very good destination for making investments, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said on Wednesday, reports BSS.

"It is my belief that Bangladesh will get more FDI. The country is a very good place for making investment. Bangladesh is not lagging behind in attracting investment compared to other countries," the finance minister said.

Mustafa Kamal said this after virtually chairing two separate meetings on the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) and the cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP).