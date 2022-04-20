Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday said that the Bangladeshi investors are interested to invest in India especially in West Bengal since the government has recently simplified the process for making investment abroad.

"As a result, the Bangladeshi investors are being able to invest in Africa, Europe, America and in Asia. The Bangladeshi businessmen have also interest to invest in West Bengal," he said.

The commerce minister said this while addressing the inaugural function of the two-day "Bengal Global Business Summit" held today in Kolkata. The Summit is highlighting the trade and investment potentials of Bangladesh in India including in West Bengal.