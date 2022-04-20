West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and chief minister Mamata Banerjee were present, among others, on the occasion, said a press release.
The commerce minister said that Bangladesh, under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has attained notable progress in trade and commerce while the country is also being regarded as a 'role model' of development.
He said that the Bangladesh-India trade volume is growing day by day.
Tipu also noted that the West Bengal, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamamta Banerjee, has attained unimaginable development as the state has attained 7.1 per cent GDP growth despite the pandemic.
Government and business delegation of around 40 countries are taking part in this global business summit. The Bangladesh Commerce Minister is leading a 10-member government delegation and a 20-member business delegation.
Bangladesh is the partner country of this two-day Global Business Summit ending tomorrow being held in West Bengal. All the major companies of India including TATA, Adani, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever are taking part in it.