Bangladeshi investors want to invest in India: Tipu

BSS
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi
Commerce minister Tipu MunshiFile Photo

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday said that the Bangladeshi investors are interested to invest in India especially in West Bengal since the government has recently simplified the process for making investment abroad.

"As a result, the Bangladeshi investors are being able to invest in Africa, Europe, America and in Asia. The Bangladeshi businessmen have also interest to invest in West Bengal," he said.

The commerce minister said this while addressing the inaugural function of the two-day "Bengal Global Business Summit" held today in Kolkata. The Summit is highlighting the trade and investment potentials of Bangladesh in India including in West Bengal.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and chief minister Mamata Banerjee were present, among others, on the occasion, said a press release.

The commerce minister said that Bangladesh, under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has attained notable progress in trade and commerce while the country is also being regarded as a 'role model' of development.

He said that the Bangladesh-India trade volume is growing day by day.

Tipu also noted that the West Bengal, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamamta Banerjee, has attained unimaginable development as the state has attained 7.1 per cent GDP growth despite the pandemic.

Government and business delegation of around 40 countries are taking part in this global business summit. The Bangladesh Commerce Minister is leading a 10-member government delegation and a 20-member business delegation.

Bangladesh is the partner country of this two-day Global Business Summit ending tomorrow being held in West Bengal. All the major companies of India including TATA, Adani, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever are taking part in it.

