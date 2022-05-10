Bangladesh’s export crosses record 43b in 10 months

Bangladesh’s export revenue has increased 35.14 per cent to USD $ 43.34 billion in the first10 months of current fiscal, up by 12 per cent than the previous fiscal year.

The export promotion bureau (EPB) is expecting to make a milestone this year in crossing this fiscal’s export target of $ 51 billion.

According to the EPB data released on Monday, Bangladeshi entrepreneurs have earned $4.78 billion from exporting goods and services in a single month in April.