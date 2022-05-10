Bangladesh’s export crosses record 43b in 10 months

Despite the Russia- Ukraine war, the country’s entrepreneurs have achieved this record thanks to growing demand for readymade garments in the global markets in the post Covid-19 pandemic period.
If this trend continues until the end of the financial year Bangladesh will make history in the export by crossing the target of $ 51 billion for the first time ever.
April is the fourth highest month in the history of Bangladesh as a single month of higher export earnings.
The highest earning was $4.90 billion in December of this fiscal. The second highest was in January of $ 4.75 billion. In March export earnings stood at $ 4.76 billion that was $ 4.29 billion in February.