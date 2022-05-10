Local

Bangladesh’s export crosses record 43b in 10 months

UNB
Dhaka
Garment workers cut fabric to make shirts at a textile factory of Texport Industries in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, on 9 February 2022
Garment workers cut fabric to make shirts at a textile factory of Texport Industries in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, on 9 February 2022Reuters

Bangladesh’s export revenue has increased 35.14 per cent to USD $ 43.34 billion in the first10 months of current fiscal, up by 12 per cent than the previous fiscal year.

The export promotion bureau (EPB) is expecting to make a milestone this year in crossing this fiscal’s export target of $ 51 billion.

According to the EPB data released on Monday, Bangladeshi entrepreneurs have earned $4.78 billion from exporting goods and services in a single month in April.

Despite the Russia- Ukraine war, the country’s entrepreneurs have achieved this record thanks to growing demand for readymade garments in the global markets in the post Covid-19 pandemic period.

If this trend continues until the end of the financial year Bangladesh will make history in the export by crossing the target of $ 51 billion for the first time ever.

April is the fourth highest month in the history of Bangladesh as a single month of higher export earnings.

The highest earning was $4.90 billion in December of this fiscal. The second highest was in January of $ 4.75 billion. In March export earnings stood at $ 4.76 billion that was $ 4.29 billion in February.

