Bank transactions closed Sunday, operations in limited scale from Monday

Bank will also remain closed on Thursday as the day is bank holiday.
According to the gazette notification, essential departments of head offices of all banks will mandatorily remain open with limited manpower. Principal branches and all foreign trade sections will have to be kept open with essential manpower.
In case of state-owned banks, in consideration of the bank management, a branch will have to be kept open in district headquarters and a branch in upazila level. At best two branches have to be kept open outside the district headquarters.