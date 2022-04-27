BB increases working capital credit limit

If necessary, banks will increase the limit based on banker and customer relation by reducing risk.
In the recent global economic context, the cost of production is increasing due to increase in prices of various commodities, including raw materials, and increase in transportation cost in the international market.
As a result, in spite of maximum utilization of the working capital credit limit already sanctioned by the scheduled banks in favor of the borrowers, it is not possible to complete the production activities, including payment for required raw material as per the demand, which is hampering the production process.