BB revises post import financing policy

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has revised its policy for Post Import Financing (PIF) to give clarification to banks as importers have faced complexities to get fund properly.

According to the previous guidelines on PIF released in June last year, the central bank mentioned two sectors for banks to finance exporters, which were essential commodities and industrial raw materials.

The revised policy asked banks two more sectors, which are trading and agricultural items, as per a BB circular issued on Tuesday.

Importers will have to pay back the loans under the facility within seven months for essential commodities instead of six months set by the central bank in its previous guidelines.

Businesses that import agricultural products such as fertiliser, seed and pesticide will be allowed to repay their loans within six months.