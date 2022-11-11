IMF loan: Non-compliance of terms may withhold installments

“It is good that other development aid agencies will not have to carry out much research to approve loans for Bangladesh as the IMF is finishing the key tasks,” he said.

However, the seasoned economist advised precautions about proper management of the loan. He said the IMF is providing money to deal with the damage in macroeconomic stability caused by climate change. It should not be wasted. Otherwise, the loan will turn into a burden

In terms of economic reforms, he noted not only the Bangladesh Bank, but also other organisations have to play a role in financial reforms. These are quite impossible without concerted efforts.

It was learnt that an IMF mission, as per its rule, will visit Dhaka before clearing each of the loan installments and assess whether the terms and conditions are being maintained properly. They will report back to the IMF board of governors and a decision will be made accordingly. They even may withhold the installments in case of non-compliance of the terms and conditions here.

However, the finance division sources said the conditions will not be tough for the government to meet as some initiatives have already been taken to legislate new laws and reform the existing ones in the banking and financial sector.

There is nothing to deny that the rate of revenue collection is low compared to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The IMF asked to increase the revenue-GDP ratio and the government itself wants it.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told the media on Wednesday that the government has already taken some initiatives to boost the revenue collection. He said some 6732 electronic fiscal devices (EFD) have been installed to gear up the vat collection while another 60000 devices will be set up next year. In total, some 200,000 devices will be set up in the next four years.