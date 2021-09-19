BGMEA invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan has invited Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh and benefit from the attractive and investment-friendly environment here, reports UNB.

Economic viability, the purchasing power of people, demographic dividend and ecosystem are in favour of investment in Bangladesh, he added. "The country has been able to secure a prestigious position as a role model of development in the world with its consistent and remarkable economic growth and development performance."