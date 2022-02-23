BGMEA seeks EU support for sustainable LDC graduation

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called upon the European Union (EU) to continue its support and assistance to help the country make smooth transition and sustainable graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category.

A BGMEA delegation headed by president Faruque Hassan made the call during their meeting with Ms. EwaSynowiec, Director of Directorate C, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific, South East and South Asia, Trade and Sustainable Development, Green Deal DG TRADE of the European Commission in Brussels on Tuesday, said a press release.