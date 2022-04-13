Local

BIDA inks MoU with FICCI to work together for increasing investment

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Foreign Investors' Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to work together for increasing investment in Bangladesh, reports BSS.

BIDA executive chairman Md Sirazul Islam attended the MoU signing function as the chief guest while FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy was present as the special guest, said a press release.

BIDA executive member Mohsina Yasmin presided over the function.

BIDA executive member Sonjoy Kumar Chowdhury and FICCI executive director TIM Nurul Kabir inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

In his speech, Md Sirazul Islam said BIDA and FICCI are working on a partnership basis to facilitate private sector growth and promote new investment opportunities.

"Today, through the MoU, we have become partners in each other's investment development, through which we will be able to bring more foreign direct investment (FDI) by providing the highest level of service to investors," he added.

