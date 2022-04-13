BIDA inks MoU with FICCI to work together for increasing investment

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Foreign Investors' Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to work together for increasing investment in Bangladesh, reports BSS.

BIDA executive chairman Md Sirazul Islam attended the MoU signing function as the chief guest while FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy was present as the special guest, said a press release.