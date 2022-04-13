BIDA inks MoU with FICCI to work together for increasing investment

BIDA executive member Mohsina Yasmin presided over the function.
BIDA executive member Sonjoy Kumar Chowdhury and FICCI executive director TIM Nurul Kabir inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.
In his speech, Md Sirazul Islam said BIDA and FICCI are working on a partnership basis to facilitate private sector growth and promote new investment opportunities.
"Today, through the MoU, we have become partners in each other's investment development, through which we will be able to bring more foreign direct investment (FDI) by providing the highest level of service to investors," he added.