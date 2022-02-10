BIDA wants corporate tax cut to woo foreign investment

“Such high rate needs to be reduced. If this can be done, then it would be possible to attract the foreign investors and thus Bangladesh could be presented more positively before the foreigners,” added Mahbub.

NBR Chairman Muneem said that there is corporate tax exemption for some foreign companies for long-term basis. But, despite this, the government can consider the matter relating to corporate tax rates to attract more foreign investment.

Proposing for repealing the provision for holding mandatory ETINs for the directors of foreign firms, Muneem said that the directors of the companies need to have ETINs as per the law.