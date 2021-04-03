Bill tabled to make registration of tour operators, guides mandatory

'The Bangladesh Tour Operators and Tour Guides (Registration and Operation) Bill, 2021' was placed in Parliament on Saturday, making it mandatory for tour operators and guides to get registered, reports UNB.

It was prepared aiming to bring the tour operators under the legal framework for ensuring the best services and thus give a boost to the tourism sector.

State minister for civil aviation and tourism M Mahbub Ali placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective Standing Committee for further scrutiny. The Committee was asked to submit its report within one month.