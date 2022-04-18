BSEC orders to suspend 15 traders for attempt to deceitfully sell shares

On Monday, after the market opened in the morning, these 15 traders placed zero-price or market price bulk sale orders of shares of several big companies without asking any price violating the securities laws and the code of conducts, thus, dragging down the share price of those certain companies to a lowest price, followed by a big fall in the market.

Say, market price of a company’s share is Tk 100 and, as per law, daily share price must not fall more than by 2 per cent meaning that the lowest price will be no less than Tk 98. But when the trading started, these 15 authorised traders of nine houses placed buy orders of several big companies at market price and zero price. In that case, number of shares are mentioned without citing the price of share, thus, the shares of those companies were automatically sold at the lowest prices for the day.