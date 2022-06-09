Budget bears good news for start-ups

He said, “This is the age of information and communication technology (ICT). The present government is putting special emphasis on the ICT sector. With a view to facilitating the endeavour of the government to build a digital Bangladesh in all its dimensions, start-up initiatives should be supported by providing special incentives.”
He proposed to allow start-up companies to carry forward losses over a period of nine years. He also proposed to withdraw restrictions on expenditure to allow start-up entrepreneurs competitive advantage to expand their business in the global arena.
The finance minister further said in his budget speech, “Startup Bangladesh Ltd, IDEA project and Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) have been established to inspire innovation. As a result of taking such initiatives by the government, the startup ecosystem is gradually developing across the country. At present, there are more than 2,500 startups in the country. About 1.5 million people have been directly and indirectly employed in the startup sector.”
He also spoke about the government’s future plan about start-ups.
“Our future plan is to increase exports in ICT sector to $ 5 billion and IT-based employment to thirty lakh (three million) by 2025 and to execute this plan, adequate budget is being allocated for this sector," the finance minister added.