Budget bears good news for start-ups

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed to reduce the turnover tax for startups from 0.70 per cent to 0.10 per cent in the financial year 2022-23.

The minister has further proposed to exempt start-ups from submitting all types of reports except income tax return.

AHM Mustafa Kamal said this during proposing the national budget 2022-23 in parliament on Thursday.