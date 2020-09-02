Cabinet okays LNG import from international spot market

The cabinet committee on public purchase on Wednesday approved 10 procurement proposals including one to import of 3.490 million British thermal unit (mmbtu) of liquified natural gas (LNG) from international open spot market, reports UNB.

Briefing about the outcomes of the committee meeting, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, who presided over the meeting, told reporters that buying LNG from international spot market will cost Tk 1.3293 billion.

He noted that this import from spot market will save the government’s Tk 320 million comparing to the price of the long term suppliers.