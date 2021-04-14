Challenges await as Faruque-led new BGMEA board takes charge

The Faruque Hassan-led board of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) took charge of office on Tuesday as the apparel sector faces tough challenges amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The outgoing board handed over the charge at a programme in Dhaka. The new board will be at the helm of the trade body for the 2021-23 term, reports UNB.
BGMEA president Faruque, managing director of Giant Group, succeeds Rubana Huq, the first woman to lead the apex apparel body of Bangladesh.
He faces big challenges as the world struggles to free itself from the grip of novel coronavirus which has hit the global economy hard. The apparel sector saw orders of billions of dollars being cancelled during the pandemic last year. Thousands of jobs in the factories were also lost.
Rubana Huq described 2020 as an alarming year for the sector.
The situation was improving gradually when the coronavirus situation worsened suddenly in Bangladesh. Continuing operations braving the odds and maintaining Bangladesh’s position as the second-largest exporter of RMG goods after China will be some of the key challenges of the Faruque-led board.
“I want to unite the BGMEA to face the challenges and help the sector grow,” he had after the announcement of the results of the election held on April 4.
Sammilita Parishad led by Faruque won 24 directors’ posts out of 35 while the opposition panel, Forum, bagged 11 posts.
Other office-bearers of the apex trade body are – Syed Nazrul Islam (Chattogram), first vice president; SM Mannan Kochi, senior vice president; Shahidullah Azim, vice president; Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, vice president (finance); Miran Ali, vice president; Md Nasiruddin, vice president and Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice president (Chattogram).
This year, 1,996 BGMEA members out of 2,314, cast their votes. Of them, 1,604 votes from Dhaka and 392 from Chattogram were cast in the election.