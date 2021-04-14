Challenges await as Faruque-led new BGMEA board takes charge

The Faruque Hassan-led board of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) took charge of office on Tuesday as the apparel sector faces tough challenges amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The outgoing board handed over the charge at a programme in Dhaka. The new board will be at the helm of the trade body for the 2021-23 term, reports UNB.

BGMEA president Faruque, managing director of Giant Group, succeeds Rubana Huq, the first woman to lead the apex apparel body of Bangladesh.

He faces big challenges as the world struggles to free itself from the grip of novel coronavirus which has hit the global economy hard. The apparel sector saw orders of billions of dollars being cancelled during the pandemic last year. Thousands of jobs in the factories were also lost.