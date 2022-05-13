Collaboration with Bangladeshi startups can be ‘powerful tool’ to grow economic ties: US Chamber

They are building state-of-the-art solutions across fintech, agriculture, water, food security, and professional services that are supporting Bangladesh’s transition to a developed economy by 2041, said the US Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
The US delegates shared their experience on access to finance and angel investing, ideas to capture different segments of an emerging economy, providing access to secure platforms to build new products and services, and partnerships with the private sector to co-create products and solutions.
The executive delegation was led by the Council’s Board Chair Jay R Pryor, vice-president (business development) at Chevron, as the mission lead, and joined by Visa and Excelerate Energy as corporate partners.
The Council’s full board of directors and over 30 US company industry leaders from a diversity of sectors of cooperation also joined the delegation.
“It is our time now! Take your time taking opportunities in our conducive investment environment. Bangladesh has been recommended to graduate from the LDC in 2026. We are aspiring to become a developed and prosperous country by 2041,” Prime Minister Hasina told the delegation.
For that purpose, she said, they need enhanced investment from friendly countries, especially from the US.
“With strong prospects, I will now assure you of the best possible policy framework to ease our business and investment climate,” she said.
Celebrating the 50 years of US-Bangladesh relations and the importance of this partnership-building delegation, the mission lead Jay Pryor noted that productive, predictable, and constructive relations between the US and Bangladesh are essential for US-based companies to operate in Bangladesh and set the stage for an “investment and trade-driven” economic strategy for the next 50 years of partnership.
He said the Council works to strengthen trade and investment, promote transparency, and inclusion in market-based reforms so that the coming decades continue to build prosperity and opportunity for the people of Bangladesh.
Given the critical success and continuity of Digital Bangladesh, Hasina launched the Council’s Digital Economy Taskforce, to be co-chaired by Meta and Visa, and will focus on the future of digital connectivity in Bangladesh’s economic growth.
The Council also gave the prime minister an update from the US-Bangladesh Energy Taskforce, co-chaired by Excelerate Energy and General Electric, on key recommendations from energy industry leaders on how to enhance cooperation and development across Bangladesh’s energy transition.
At the highest levels, the delegation raised the support needed for incumbent investors and identified areas for future business development and partnership.
It started its visit with a high-level meeting with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas and leadership from the US Embassy and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Bangladesh.
They also met with Prime Minister’s Private Sector and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman, Prime Minister’s Energy Advisor Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and other senior officials from various ministries.
“The delegation’s visit, joined by senior US industry leaders, is a reflection of the powerful partnership US industry is committed to building with Bangladesh,” said Sidhanta Mehra, director of the Council.
Mehra said the Council is dedicated in its mission to be a catalyst to support the bilateral economic relationship and provide the business community with a platform to lead on advocacy that promotes transparency, predictable and consultative policymaking that encourages expanded trade and investment opportunities for US companies in Bangladesh.