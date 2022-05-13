Collaboration with Bangladeshi startups can be ‘powerful tool’ to grow economic ties: US Chamber

US Chamber of CommerceThe US Chamber of Commerce has said collaboration between the US private sector and Bangladeshi startups can be a “powerful tool” in the new generation of growth of Bangladesh-US economic relations.

The US Chamber of Commerce’s US-Bangladesh Business Council led an executive delegation to Bangladesh for a four-day visit to discuss strengthening of US-Bangladesh economic relations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and senior members of the Bangladesh government across trade and commerce, foreign affairs, finance, energy, digital economy, water and sustainability.

The delegation ended its visit by meeting with over 30 Bangladeshi startups and partners at the Edward M Kennedy Center to ensure US companies are well connected to the talented youth and entrepreneurs of Bangladesh.