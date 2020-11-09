Collect revenues from Google, Facebook, their ilk: HC

The High Court on Sunday issued a 5-point directive to collect all kinds of due revenues, including value added tax (VAT) and tax, from internet based companies including Facebook and Google.

The bench of justice Md Ashraful Kamal and justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

According to the directive, all due revenues, in the form of value added tax (VAT) or any other taxes for the past five years should be collected.

The HC also ordered the authorities to submit separate reports on progress towards implementing the directive every six months.