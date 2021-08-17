Commerce ministry seeks information of customers, assets of Eorange

It also sought the company’s wealth statement, its liabilities, and current capital holdings and the amount of arrears to suppliers till 31 July this year.
The notice also instructed to provide information of the number of customers who haven’t received their products after paying in advance and the amount of payment received from the customers for the same time span.
Two persons -- Sonia Mehzabin and Bithi Akter – have been mentioned as the proprietors of Eorange.
UNB adds: a Dhaka court on Tuesday sent owners of eorange.shop Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Masuqur Rahman in a case filed over embezzlement of Tk 11 billion from consumers.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique passed the order rejecting their bail pleas.
Earlier, the accused surrendered before the court seeking bail.
On Monday, an aggrieved customer of Eorange Md Taherul Islam filed a fraud case with Gulshan police station in presence of 37 other customers who testified against the accused.
According to the case, on 21 April, Taherul ordered a product from eorgane.shop paid in advance. But the online shop failed to deliver the product on the promised date. Neither did it return the money.
The outlet has posted notice on its Facebook page many times seeking more time from the customers to deliver the products. But the products were not sent.
Besides, the gift vouchers the company provided to shop in different outlets were also not being honoured. They said the company didn’t pay them their money.
Taherul said he filed the case in fear of losing his money after he came to know the company’s ownership has been changed.