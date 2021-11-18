Commerce ministry signs MoU to facilitate import, export of agricultural goods

The ministry of commerce and the United States Department of Agriculture funded Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve the processes for importing and exporting foods and agricultural goods, reports BSS.

Md Hafizur Rahman, director-general (additional secretary), WTO Cell, ministry of commerce, and Michael J Parr, country director Land O’Lakes Venture37 and project director, Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective agencies, said a press release.