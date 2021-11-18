Commerce ministry signs MoU to facilitate import, export of agricultural goods

Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Tapan thanked the US government for responding to the government of Bangladesh’s request to WTO to assist the government agencies and private sector in addressing the challenges in trade facilitation.
He applauded the comprehensiveness of the offered technical assistance and expected that the assistance for regulatory reform, laboratory testing service improvement and automation, increased transparency in trade information, and managing perishable food and agricultural goods would result in a facilitated trade environment in Bangladesh.
The commerce secretary, however, emphasized the effective implementation of project activities by counterpart agencies and expected that this project would help Bangladesh accumulate strength to address any challenges after graduation from LDC status in 2026.
Scott Brandon, chief political and economic counselor, US Embassy in Bangladesh, additional secretary, ministry of commerce (export wing) Md Hafizur Rahman, Fuad M Khalid Hossen, deputy chief of party, USDA Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project, senior officials from the ministry of commerce, and managers and technical experts from the Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project were also present to witness the MoU signing ceremony.