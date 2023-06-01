Prices of the products and services to go up

Kitchenware

The government has proposed to increase the VAT on plate, bowl and other plastic products to 7.5 per cent from the existing 5 per cent. The VAT on tiffin box and water pot will remain the same like last year. The VAT on aluminium kitchenware has also been increased in the same rate.

Dates

A proposal has been made to increase the duty and VAT on dates. The finance minister said, “Currently there is a difference in TTI (total tax incidence) on fresh dates and dried dates at the import level. In order to equalise the TTI of both types of dates, I propose to impose 25 per cent CD (countervailing duty) and 15 per cent VAT at import stage.”

The finance minister also said dates are not a daily necessary product.

Sunglass

Currently the import duties on frame of glass and readymade eye-glass are 5 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. The duty on frames has been increased to 25 per cent to prevent tax evasion. The duty on sunglasses (both metal and plastic framed) has also been increased by 2.5 per cent. The new duty rate is 7 per cent.