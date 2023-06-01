Prices of the products and services to go up

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) and duty on several products and services in his budget speech on Thursday. This might escalate the prices of the products and services.
Generally, the implementation of VAT and duty begins on the day of the proposal of the budget.
Products that might see price hike
Pen
The minister has proposed to withdraw the VAT exemption on the production of ballpoint pen. As a result, 15 per cent VAT will be imposed on the production of this essential product for students and others. This is likely to raise the price of pen.
Kitchenware
The government has proposed to increase the VAT on plate, bowl and other plastic products to 7.5 per cent from the existing 5 per cent. The VAT on tiffin box and water pot will remain the same like last year. The VAT on aluminium kitchenware has also been increased in the same rate.
Dates
A proposal has been made to increase the duty and VAT on dates. The finance minister said, “Currently there is a difference in TTI (total tax incidence) on fresh dates and dried dates at the import level. In order to equalise the TTI of both types of dates, I propose to impose 25 per cent CD (countervailing duty) and 15 per cent VAT at import stage.”
The finance minister also said dates are not a daily necessary product.
Sunglass
Currently the import duties on frame of glass and readymade eye-glass are 5 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. The duty on frames has been increased to 25 per cent to prevent tax evasion. The duty on sunglasses (both metal and plastic framed) has also been increased by 2.5 per cent. The new duty rate is 7 per cent.
Tissue
In his speech, the minister proposes to fix 7.5 per cent VAT instead of 5 per cent on kitchen towel, toilet tissue, napkin tissue, facial tissue or pocket tissue, hand towel/paper towel/clinical bed.
Mobile phone
The VAT on various levels of local manufacture of mobile phones has been increased by 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent. This would raise the price of the product.
Gas cylinder
The minister has proposed to withdraw tax exemption on the import of steel sheet and welding wires, two raw materials for the production of the cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
Mustafa Kamal said, “The local LPG cylinder manufacturing companies have been enjoying the benefit of importing raw materials at subsidised rates for a decade. Their capacity has accordingly been developed. Therefore, in the interest of revenue collection, I propose to abolish various products such as steel sheet and welding wire from the related notification and also propose to keep the notification in force, till 30 June, 2025.”
The VAT on LPG cylinder has been increased to 7 per cent, an increase by 2.5 per cent.
Cigarette
The finance minister recommended increasing the price level of low slab 10-sticks/pack cigarettes to Tk 45 and higher and supplementary duty to 58 per cent. Apart from this, he proposed to increase the price level of medium slab 10-sticks/pack cigarettes to Tk 67 and higher, high slab to Tk 113 and higher and premium slab to Tk 150 and higher and the rate of supplementary duty for these three slabs to remain unchanged.
However the minister proposed to keep unchanged the price of non-filtered bidi.
Liquid nicotine
As tobacco products like liquid nicotine are harmful to health, the finance minister proposed to impose 150 per cent supplementary duty on those products at import stage.
Electronic cigarettes
Electronic cigarettes and similar personal electric vaporising devices are harmful to health. The duty rates of the complete goods and its parts are not the same. Therefore, to equalise the total tax incidence at import stage, the government proposed to increase the total tax incidence of parts to 212.20 per cent.
Basmoti rice
Now, there is a difference of import duties between fortified and non-fortified basmoti rice. To equalise the TTI, the finance minister proposed to levy 15 per cent VAT at import stage on non-fortified basmoti rice.
Processed nuts
There is a difference of VAT on imports of nuts and processed nuts. In order to equalise the TTI, the government proposed to impose 20 per cent supplementary duty on import of processed nuts and processed fruits.
Software
Though, 5 per cent customs duty exists on few software products, majority of the software products attract 25 per cent customs duty. To protect the domestic software industry and to prevent false declaration and duty evasion, the finance minister proposed to impose 25 per cent customs duty and 15 per cent VAT on the import of software.
Electric panel
Several local electric panel manufacturing factories have been established in the country. At present, 1 per cent customs duty is applicable on the import of low capacity electric panel. For the protection and development of local manufacturing industry, the minister proposed to increase the customs duty from 1 per cent to 10 per cent on electric panel.
Local bicycle
Domestic entrepreneurs produce sprockets and free wheels as a backward linkage industry for the local bicycle manufacturing industry. Therefore, to encourage the backward linkage, the government proposed to increase the customs duty from 10 per cent to 15 per cent on the import freewheel sprocket-wheels of bicycles.
Lift
At present, some domestic industries have started manufacturing elevators. But there is 5 per cent customs duty on lift and skip hoists at import stage. To encourage the expansion of heavy industries in the country, the government proposed to increase the existing customs duty to 15 per cent on lift and skip hoists.
As escalator is not capital machinery, it was also recommended increasing the existing customs duty from 1 per cent to 15 per cent.
Cement
Specific duty of only Tk 500 per metric tonne is currently in force on import of cement clinkers for the last ten years.
At present, the country is self-sufficient in cement production. Therefore, for the sake of rationalising the customs duty and increasing the revenue, the finance ministry proposed to increase the existing specific rate of duty of cement clinker from Tk 500 to Tk 700 per metric tonnes. Besides, the finance minister proposed to increase the specific rate of duty from Tk 750 to Tk 950 for commercial importers.
Sandwich panel
Sandwich panel products are eligible for import by paying only 1 per cent customs duty. This product is being manufactured in large quantities in the country. Therefore, to give protection to the domestic industries, it is proposed to increase the customs duty of the product from 1 per cent to 5 per cent and repeal it from capital machinery related notification.