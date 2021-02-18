DCCI plans investment summit in Singapore this year

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) is planning to organise an investment summit in Singapore by the end of this year, said its president Rizwan Rahman on Wednesday.



The summit will be held aiming to showcase Bangladesh's success stories to the foreign investors, he said while the Consul of Singapore in Bangladesh Sheela Pillai called on him at DCCI office in the capital, said a news release.

Rahman sought cooperation from the Consulate of Singapore in Bangladesh and Enterprise Singapore in this regard.

He cited that Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has offered Singapore 500 acres of land in special economic zone (SEZ) to set up industries.