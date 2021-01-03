Deadline extended again for stimulus package loan distribution in CMSME sector

Bangladesh Bank has further extended the deadline until 31 March for the disbursement of loans under the government-announced stimulus package of Tk 200 billion (20,000 crore) for the COVID-19 affected cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) sector.

A central bank circular, issued on Sunday by SME and Special Programme Department, extended the deadline, reports UNB.

Earlier, the central bank issued a circular on 13 April 2020 asking the banks to distribute the special credit within 31 October to help CMSME investors recover their business from the Coronavirus affects.

But most of the banks were found to have failed to reach targets of loan distribution among the affected CMSME entrepreneurs within the stipulated time. This promoted the Bangladesh Bank to extend the time till 31 December.

Again it was observed by the central bank that a good number of banks failed to distribute loans under the stimulus package though some banks were successful in achieving their respective targets.