Despite plunge in price dollar crisis persists

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Arifur Rahman, proprietor of a money exchange in Uttara, said the price of dollar was Tk 100 on Wednesday. Dollar traders in Motijheel said many people came to buy dollars until Tuesday. Many people have been collecting dollars thinking they would sell those if they get more price. This also has led to the crisis.

However, the demand was not much on Wednesday. Police also has beefed up its surveillance. As a result, the dollar priced has plunged a bit.

Meanwhile, the banks that are paying more taka per dollar are getting more remittance income. Though, according to the central bank, dollar price is Tk 87.5, a large private bank on Wednesday told exchange houses abroad and banks they would give Tk 89 for each dollar.

The same is in case of cashing export bill. Exporters are thronging to the banks that are giving more price for cashing. The large exporters have been taking the benefit. As a result, the importers are being forced to buy dollar at a higher price. For this the price is sometimes touching Tk 97.