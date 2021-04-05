Dhaka for promoting intra-trade, investment among D-8 members

Rifat Hisarcıklıoglu took over as the Chair of the D-8 CCI in 2017.

Bangladesh will assume the chairmanship of D-8 for the term of two years through the 10th Summit scheduled to be held on 8 April. As part of the 10th Summit, Bangladesh hosted the D-8 Youth Summit for the first time on Monday.

Momen said they need to create funds for development, R&D, technology transfer, capacity building and support for institutions and centres of excellence, including the SME and blue economy sectors.

"We’d like to particularly stress on the area of innovation and mainstreaming them in our developmental strategy circuit," he said.

The D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organisation for development co-operation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

The foreign minister said the total GDP of the D-8 member states is around 4.9 per cent of world GDP and the total population is around 15.3 per cent of the world population. This is a manifestation of the region’s consumer base for both service and commodities along with its inherent growth potentials.

"To tap into that, I believe D-8 CCI could play the key role through effective collaboration and partnership with their government sector in addition to their own networking mechanism," Momen said.