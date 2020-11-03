Dhaka, Male keen to establish direct shipping link

UNB
Dhaka
Bangladesh and the Maldives have agreed to introduce direct shipping link as part of enhancing trade and commerce between the two countries.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen discussed the issue with his Maldives counterpart Abdulla Shahid during a telephone conversation on Monday.

The Maldives expressed interest to import fine sand made silt from Bangladesh.

The two foreign ministers laid emphasis on boosting bilateral relations through enhanced trade and commerce.

They agreed on continuing mutual cooperation in international forums.

Abdul Momen conveyed that Maldives can import COVID-19 equipment, including personal protective equipment, from Bangladesh.

The Maldives foreign minister reassured his country’s continuous support for safe and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

