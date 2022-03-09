DSE index jumps by 156 points after capping price fall

Index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has risen by 156 points or two and a half per cent as the capital market authorities have taken a decision that the prices of shares would not fall more than 2 per cent from Wednesday.

After falling for the last consecutive days, the share price jumped on Wednesday.

The overall index of Chattogram Stock Exchange stands at 382 points or two per cent.

Following the decision of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), prices of most of the shares have increased.

Capital market regulatory body BSEC on Tuesday decided that the prices of shares would not fall more than 2 per cent from Wednesday.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, on 19 March 2020, floor price of share was fixed to tackle the devastating fall in stock markets.