DSE index jumps by 156 points after capping price fall

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has risen by 156 points or two and a half per cent as the capital market authorities have taken a decision that the prices of shares would not fall more than 2 per cent from Wednesday.

After falling for the last consecutive days, the share price jumped on Wednesday.

The overall index of Chattogram Stock Exchange stands at 382 points or two per cent.

Following the decision of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), prices of most of the shares have increased.

Capital market regulatory body BSEC on Tuesday decided that the prices of shares would not fall more than 2 per cent from Wednesday.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, on 19 March 2020, floor price of share was fixed to tackle the devastating fall in stock markets.

After the decision, index of DSE increased by 371 points in a day.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 7,730.15 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 7,460.94 million, reports BSS.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 365 closed green, 3 in the red and 10 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by BSC, Fortune, DSSL and ORIONPHARM.

Nitol Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while IDLC was the worst loser, losing 4.88 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 382.48 points to settle at 19,400.51 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 226.81 points to close at 11,640.99.

Of the issues traded, 250 advanced, 32 declined and 11 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 99.06 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 24.45 crore.

