DSEX hits new high after MPS

The blue-chip index DS30, a group of 30 prominent companies, also rose 16.22 points to settle at an all-time high at 2,344, the highest since its inception on 27 January 2013. The DSE Shariah Index also rose 11.10 points to close at 1,412.
Turnover, another important indicator of the market, jumped to a two-month high at Tk 21.88 billion, which was 44 per cent higher than the previous session’s turnover of Tk 15.21 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 232 ended higher, 109 lower while 25 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 335,029 trades were executed in the day’s trading session with a trading volume of 764.50 million shares and mutual fund units.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 589 million changing hands, closely followed by Saif Powertec (Tk 581 million), Orion Pharma (Tk 542 million), GPH Ispat (Tk 503 million) and Fu-Wang Ceramic (Tk 399 million).
S Alam Cold Rolled Steels was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Prime Insurance was the worst loser, losing 9.89 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended sharply higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—soaring 223 points to finish at 18,858 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX rising 128 points to close at 11,318.
Of the issues traded, 231 advanced, 69 declined and 23 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 33.42 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 730 million.