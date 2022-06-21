Dutch Co to invest $10.52m in BEPZA EZ

A total of 274 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

An agreement to this effect today was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Checkpoint System Bangladesh Ltd-Unit 2 at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka.

Ali Reza Mazid, member (IP) of BEPZA, and Kumudu Athuruliya, general manager-South Asia of Check point System, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.