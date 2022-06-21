Dutch Co to invest $10.52m in BEPZA EZ

A total of 274 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.
An agreement to this effect today was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Checkpoint System Bangladesh Ltd-Unit 2 at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka.
Ali Reza Mazid, member (IP) of BEPZA, and Kumudu Athuruliya, general manager-South Asia of Check point System, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
BEPZA executive chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.
Checkpoint System Bangladesh Limited-Unit 2 would be the second enterprise under the same ownership in the industrial zones operated under BEPZA. Their first one, Checkpoint Systems Bangladesh Limited, has been operating since 2009 in Adamjee EPZ.
Among others, member (engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (finance) Nafisa Banu, executive director (public relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, executive director (investment promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and executive director (enterprise services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the agreement signing ceremony.