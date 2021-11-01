E-commerce customers to start receiving dues after CID approval

AHM Safiquzzaman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, came up with the disclosure on Monday following a meeting at the secretariat.
He said, “The letter has already been sent to the public security division of home ministry over the matter [of de-freezing the customers’ money].”
Safiquzzaman said, "A format of Aspire to Innovate (a2i) titled ‘unique business identification number (UBIN)’ has been approved in the meeting. We will launch this system soon to regulate the e-commerce platform."