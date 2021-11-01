Local

E-commerce customers to start receiving dues after CID approval

The customers will start receiving their dues blocked at escrow service following the approval of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police.

However, the government will charge one per cent from customers’ money as service charge.

The government has launched this service on 30 June this year to meet the contractual agreement between the customers and sellers online. Escrow, a third party, holds the payment of customers until they receive their ordered product.

AHM Safiquzzaman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, came up with the disclosure on Monday following a meeting at the secretariat.

He said, “The letter has already been sent to the public security division of home ministry over the matter [of de-freezing the customers’ money].”

Safiquzzaman said, "A format of Aspire to Innovate (a2i) titled ‘unique business identification number (UBIN)’ has been approved in the meeting. We will launch this system soon to regulate the e-commerce platform."

