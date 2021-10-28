E-commerce firms must get registered within 2 months: Cabinet

Other cabinet members attended the meeting from the Bangladesh Secretariat.
“The cabinet has issued a directive that all e-commerce firms will have to be registered within the next two months,” said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting.
It also directed that the e-commerce firms will have to deposit security money with the Bangladesh Bank.
Besides, the cabinet asked the authorities concerned to conduct a massive campaign for raising public awareness about e-commerce activities.