E-commerce firms must get registered within 2 months: Cabinet

Prothom Alo English Desk
All the e-commerce firms will have to be registered with the commerce ministry within the next two months, according to a directive of the cabinet.

The directive came from a cabinet meeting held virtually with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She joined the meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Other cabinet members attended the meeting from the Bangladesh Secretariat.

“The cabinet has issued a directive that all e-commerce firms will have to be registered within the next two months,” said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting.

It also directed that the e-commerce firms will have to deposit security money with the Bangladesh Bank.

Besides, the cabinet asked the authorities concerned to conduct a massive campaign for raising public awareness about e-commerce activities.

